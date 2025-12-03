Gujarat CEO meets political parties to review intensive voter list revision drive

Ahmedabad, Dec 3 In Ahmedabad, Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Hareet Shukla convened a meeting with representatives of major political parties — BJP, INC, AAP, and BSP — to review the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls being carried out across the state.

The enumeration phase of the drive is underway until December 11, with the draft voter list scheduled for release on December 16.

During the briefing, CEO Shukla informed party representatives that more than 82.85 per cent of enumeration forms have already been digitised, with the numbers rising hourly.

Notably, tribal and remote districts are leading in digitisation progress, while all 33 districts are carrying out the work at high speed.

The CEO praised the dedication of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), calling them “the foot soldiers of the Election Commission,” whose ground-level efforts have been crucial to the revision exercise.

To strengthen citizen outreach, over 50,000 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties are assisting in the revision process.

Additionally, more than 30,000 volunteers have been deployed across municipal and civic areas to support BLOs, especially in densely populated urban zones.

Stressing the importance of the next phases, Shukla urged political parties to appoint the maximum possible BLAs to help voters and ensure accuracy in the electoral roll.

As part of the drive, six statewide special camps were held on November 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, and 30, benefiting more than 50 lakh citizens who visited to resolve voter-related queries. More such camps will be organised in the coming weeks.

The draft voter list, to be published on December 16, 2025, will also be available on the CEO’s official website. Lists of voters whose names are missing, along with reasons for exclusion, will be made public at local civic bodies and on the website.

Voters who could not submit their enumeration forms and find their names missing from the draft may apply through Form 6. Applications submitted before January 15, 2026, will be processed for inclusion in the final electoral roll. Form 6 and 8 submissions will continue to be accepted year-round as part of continuous and special summary revision cycles.

At the end of the meeting, officials reiterated the purpose of the intensive revision campaign. Representatives of all political parties assured full cooperation with the Election Commission in completing the exercise fairly and efficiently.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor