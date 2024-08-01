Gujarat: Chandipura virus spreads to Patan, child in critical condition

Ahmedabad, Aug 1 Chandipura virus in Gujarat has now spread to Patan district after affecting Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Jamnagar, and Banaskantha, officials said on Thursday.

“A 7-year-old child from Nayta village in Patan has been critically infected and is currently on a ventilator at Gharpur GMERS Hospital,” the officials said

They said that the health authorities are on high alert following the first case in Patan, adding that the local health department has initiated a comprehensive response, including conducting surveys and spraying insecticide in the affected village to curb the spread of the virus.

The officials said that on Wednesday a 3-year-old from Paddhari showing symptoms of Chandipura virus was admitted to Rajkot Civil Hospital.

“Rajkot is treating ten patients for the Chandipura virus, with four positive, two negative, and four pending results. Similarly, in Surendranagar, a child from Vasdi village tested positive and was transferred to Rajkot Civil Hospital for advanced treatment after his condition deteriorated,” the officials said.

The Chandipura virus, first discovered in the town of Chandipura in Maharashtra, is known to cause sporadic encephalitis outbreaks in the western, central, and southern parts of India.

Health Ministry said that the virus is transmitted by vectors such as sand flies and ticks. “The only preventive measures are vector control, hygiene, and public awareness,” the Health Ministry has said.

In Gujarat, many recent deaths have been attributed to the Chandipura virus, which predominantly affects children under 15.

Health officials have reported 56 deaths in the past month in Gujarat, a quarter were confirmed to be due to the Chandipura virus, and most of the patients are children.

“The state government reported 133 cases of viral encephalitis in the past month, including 47 cases caused by the Chandipura virus, in Gujarat’s population of 70 million,” officials added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor