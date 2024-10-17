Gujarat CID busts Rs 3.25 crore job scam

Ahmedabad, Oct 17 Gujarat CID Crime Branch on Thursday uncovered a Rs 3.25 crore scam involving a group of fraudsters who promised Class-1 government jobs in exchange for large sums of money.

A senior official said that the gang misled victims by claiming they had connections with the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) and could secure prestigious positions, including that of Deputy Collector.

He said that the scam came to light after multiple victims reported being duped through fake job notifications and appointment letters.

“The fraudsters would invite victims to meetings under the guise of official government business, even taking some to hospitals for fake medical examinations to make the process appear legitimate. The fraudsters also made phone calls, pretending to be senior government officials and arranging hotel meetings, leaving victims waiting for hours,” he said.

The CID Crime Branch has registered cases against six individuals, including Yogesh Chandulal Patel, Jaldip Bharat Tailor, Jitendra B. Prajapati, Hitesh Ankit Pandya, and S.K. Prajapati. Investigators have found that the gang defrauded around 40 to 50 people, promising government benefits like luxury vehicles, government housing, and higher salaries in exchange for bribes.

The accused collected hefty amounts, up to Rs 4 lakh per person, claiming it was to secure higher salaries in government posts. The CID Crime Branch has launched a full investigation, and further action is expected in the coming days as authorities work to bring all involved to justice.

Meanwhile, today, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Surat Police has uncovered a hawala racket involving around Rs 100 crore based in the Athwalines area of Surat.

The operation involved six individuals who were transferring hawala funds from abroad using Surat-based Angadia firms and cryptocurrency. The investigation has uncovered connections to several countries, including China, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Colombia, and South Africa, indicating the scam's international scope.

The accused reportedly received funds from overseas, converted them into Tether (USDT) cryptocurrency, and transferred them back to various countries through crypto wallets. Authorities believe the racket may involve more suspects as investigations proceed.

