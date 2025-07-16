Gujarat closes 36 Narmada canal bridges for repairs; 5 marked unsafe

Gandhinagar, July 16 The Gujarat government, following the directives of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has launched an intensive repair drive to address damage to roads and bridges caused by heavy monsoon rains.

As part of the initiative, technical inspections were carried out on bridges located along the sprawling Narmada Canal network -- one of the state’s most vital irrigation lifelines.

The inspection, conducted by the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL), revealed serious structural concerns on several bridges, prompting immediate action.

Out of the 2,110 bridges that span the 69,000-km-long canal network, which irrigates nearly 18 lakh hectares of land, 36 bridges have been ordered closed for urgent repairs, while five have been deemed highly dangerous and completely shut down.

In addition, heavy vehicles have been prohibited on four more bridges due to safety concerns. Among the bridges fully closed are those located on the Maliya Branch Canal in Morbi district, and Saurashtra Branch Canal in Surendranagar district, including critical road links near Ajitgarh, Ghantila, Dhanki-Chharad, and Lakhtar-Vana villages.

The banned-for-heavy-vehicle list includes key connectors on the Vallabhipur Branch Canal in Ahmedabad, and highways near Naroda, Dehgam, and Phutula-Suigam. The government has directed local administrations and field offices to initiate repair work immediately and to ensure continued safety monitoring of the remaining 2,065 bridges.

Officials emphasised the importance of regular inspections due to the constant load stress and environmental wear on these transport structures.

Authorities have reaffirmed that bridge maintenance will remain an ongoing priority to safeguard connectivity and public safety across the state.

Gujarat has over 22,000 bridges spanning national highways, state roads, and canal networks, including the expansive 69,000-km-long Narmada Canal system.

The state has invested heavily in bridge construction and maintenance to support its rapid industrialisation, agricultural connectivity, and urban expansion. Key projects like the Statue of Unity's access bridges, Sabarmati Riverfront bridges, and rural connectivity programmes have enhanced both tourism and mobility.

The Roads and Buildings Department, along with agencies like Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd., regularly conduct structural audits and repairs, especially during monsoon seasons, to ensure safety and longevity.

