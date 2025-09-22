Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurates Vibrant Navratri Festival 2025 in Ahmedabad

Gandhinagar, Sep 22 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, on Monday, inaugurated the Vibrant Navratri Festival 2025 at the GMDC Grounds in Ahmedabad.

The festival, held under the theme "Aahvaan Maa Adyashakti", featured grand cultural performances by more than 1,000 artists.

Concluding the cultural presentations, the Chief Minister and attending Cabinet Ministers participated in a devotional aarti of Maa Jagadamba, marking the ceremonial Mahaaarti.

The festivities were graced by Tourism and Cultural Activities Minister Mulubhai Bera, State Ministers Jagdish Vishwakarma and Kunvarji Halpati, and Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain.

Extending Navratri greetings to the people of the state and the country, CM Patel highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's launch of the next-generation GST reforms on the first day of Navratri would make this year's celebrations -- including Diwali -- both a festival of joy and a "double savings bonanza" for the people.

He urged citizens to support the 'Amanirbhar Bharat'mission by prioritising indigenous products, from traditional Dandiya sticks to jewellery and cosmetics, during the festivities.

Ahead of the inauguration, the Chief Minister also reviewed several attractions, including a thematic exhibition based on nine pledges, photo zones, selfie points, a specially curated Kids' city, a food court, and a handicrafts bazaar.

He interacted with women from self-help groups at the festival stalls and inaugurated a multimedia exhibition on "11 Years of Good Governance" organised by the Central Bureau of Communication.

Several dignitaries, including Ahmedabad MLAs, Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Tourism Secretary Rajendra Kumar, and Tourism Corporation Chairman Prabhav Joshi, were present.

The inaugural event drew guests from across India and abroad, alongside Ahmedabad citizens, who joined in the vibrant celebrations.

Navratri festival, which honours Goddess Durga through nine nights of dance, music, and rituals, showcases the state's unique folk art, including Garba and Dandiya Raas.

Its cultural significance, inclusivity, and scale have led to efforts for recognition by UNESCO, emphasising Navratri not only as a religious festival but also as a living example of India's intangible cultural heritage.

