Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel reviews border districts' preparedness

Gandhinagar, May 10 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a high-level video conference on Saturday to assess the state’s preparedness, particularly in the border districts, and assured citizens that the government has adequate stockpiles of essential supplies, medicines, and fuel.

During the review meeting with district collectors and senior officials, CM Patel emphasised that all border districts -- especially Banaskantha, Kutch, Patan, and Jamnagar -- are fully equipped to handle emergencies.

“If any urgent requirement arises in these districts, local administrations can immediately coordinate with the state government to ensure swift delivery of necessary items,” he said.

The Chief Minister reviewed arrangements at the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) in Gandhinagar in the presence of Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi and Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi. Special attention was given to the protection of citizens’ lives and maintaining normalcy across the border regions.

To ensure robust communication during emergencies, CM Patel directed that satellite phones, wireless systems, and walkie-talkies be made available in vulnerable border villages.

He also instructed officials to strengthen village-level evacuation plans, prioritise the safety of women, children, and the elderly, and ensure an adequate number of transport vehicles are ready for rapid deployment.

CM Patel further directed the Roads and Buildings Department to remain on alert with necessary equipment and manpower to keep all routes motorable in case of damage during any emergency.

“Road connectivity must be restored swiftly to ensure uninterrupted transport of supplies and personnel,” he noted.

The Food and Civil Supplies Department reported that prices of around 38 essential commodities are under continuous monitoring. Principal Secretary R.C. Meena assured that daily-use items like wheat, rice, pulses, potatoes, and onions are available in sufficient quantities and that coordination with petroleum companies is ongoing to prevent any fuel shortages.

On the healthcare front, Health Department Principal Secretary Dhananjay Dwivedi said that medical staff from other districts have been deployed to border areas. Additional ambulances have been stationed in Bhuj, Jamnagar, Patan, and Banaskantha.

Mega blood donation camps are also being held to ensure a steady blood supply during emergencies. Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi urged all district collectors to remain vigilant and maintain constant communication with the state control room.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary M.K. Das, DGP Vikas Sahay, senior officials from Revenue, General Administration, Energy, Labour, BSF, Army, and other top departments.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor