Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to chair this month’s SWAGAT Programme on Wednesday

Gandhinagar, Dec 22 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will chair the State SWAGAT Online Public Grievance Redressal Programme for December 2025 on Wednesday, December 24, instead of the usual fourth Thursday, due to the Christmas holiday.

The monthly SWAGAT programme, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been in operation since 2003 and serves as a key platform for citizens to directly present their grievances to the Chief Minister.

Traditionally, the State SWAGAT is held on the fourth Thursday of every month. However, as the fourth Thursday of December falls on December 25, a public holiday on account of Christmas, the state government has rescheduled the programme to December 24.

Citizens wishing to submit their representations can do so in person at the Chief Minister’s Public Relations Unit, Swarnim Sankul-2, Gandhinagar, between 8.00 a.m. and 11.00 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister will personally attend the programme in the afternoon and directly hear grievances and representations from the public, reaffirming the government’s commitment to responsive and transparent governance.

Gujarat’s grievance redressal system took institutional shape in 2003 with the launch of SWAGAT (State Wide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology) under the leadership of then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, marking a major shift towards transparent and accountable governance.

Conceived to bridge the gap between citizens and the administration, SWAGAT provided a technology-driven platform where grievances could be directly monitored by the Chief Minister and senior officials, ensuring time-bound resolution.

Over the years, the system was expanded to district and taluka levels, integrating online submissions and video conferencing, and has since evolved into a cornerstone of Gujarat’s administrative framework, widely regarded as a pioneering model of citizen-centric governance in India.

Across other Indian states, grievance redressal mechanisms function through a mix of online portals, helplines and district-level public hearings, though the level of top leadership involvement varies.

Most states operate digital platforms where citizens can lodge complaints that are routed to concerned departments for action within a stipulated time frame, with escalation provisions if issues remain unresolved. Some states conduct periodic jan sunwai or public grievance days at the district level, chaired by senior officials rather than the chief minister.

