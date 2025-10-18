Gujarat CM campaigns in Bihar, urges voters to re-elect NDA

Patna, Oct 18 Amid the ongoing Bihar Assembly election campaign, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel arrived in Bihar on Saturday to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Virendra Singh in Wazirganj, Gaya district, Patel appealed to voters to ensure the return of the NDA government in the state.

Earlier in the day, Virendra Singh filed his nomination for the Wazirganj Assembly seat.

Extending his support, Bhupendra Patel lauded the developmental work carried out under the NDA government, particularly improvements in road infrastructure.

“There is a huge difference between the roads of the past and today. Bihar is rapidly progressing under the NDA,” he said.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patel remarked, “PM Modi says everyone worships the rising sun, but the people of Bihar also worship the setting sun. That is why Bihar is called a heavenly land.”

Highlighting the cooperation potential between Bihar and Gujarat in sectors like industry, education, and agriculture, Patel added that the NDA’s policies are focused on the welfare of farmers, youth, women, and the poor.

BJP candidate Virendra Singh, while addressing the gathering, said, “The people of Wazirganj are like my family. My goal is to serve and ensure overall development of the region by creating employment opportunities for the youth.”

The rally witnessed enthusiastic participation from leaders and workers of the BJP, JDU, and other NDA allies.

Campaigning by top NDA leaders continues to intensify in Bihar.

On Friday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the nomination ceremony of BJP candidate Prem Kumar from the Gaya City seat.

The Wazirganj Assembly constituency, created after the 2008 delimitation, is a general category seat with about 93 per cent Hindu voters across 150 villages.

Since its inception, it has seen three assembly elections — won by the BJP in 2010 and 2020, and by the Congress in 2015.

In the last election, BJP’s Virendra Singh secured victory with around 70,000 votes, defeating Congress candidate Shashi Shekhar Singh by 22,430 votes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor