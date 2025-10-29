Gujarat CM chairs cabinet meeting to review impact of unseasonal rainfall

Gandhinagar, Oct 29 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Gujarat State Cabinet in Gandhinagar to review the situation arising from the unseasonal rainfall that hit several parts of the state over the past week, causing significant damage to standing crops.

Briefing the media after the meeting, State Government Spokesperson and Minister Jitu Vaghani said the Chief Minister expressed deep concern and sympathy for the affected farmers.

He directed officials to launch an immediate survey of the damage across all affected districts under the norms of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and complete it within seven days.

According to preliminary data from the State Emergency Operations Centre, between October 23 and 28, rainfall ranging from moderate to very heavy was recorded in 239 talukas across 33 districts. Early estimates suggest that more than 10 lakh hectares of farmland have been affected.

Minister Vaghani said that the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister have instructed authorities to ensure that no farmer is left out of the relief framework.

“To expedite assistance, the survey will be carried out using advanced technology and agricultural monitoring systems, along with on-ground verification,” he said.

In view of the ongoing crop cycle, the Agriculture Department has also issued a special Agro Advisory, providing district-wise scientific guidelines for the protection and management of standing crops.

The advisory outlines precautionary measures and crop care strategies to help farmers minimise losses.

Reassuring farmers, Minister Vaghani said, “

The Chief Minister has directed all cabinet ministers to visit the affected areas immediately to assess the ground situation firsthand.

Meanwhile, he continues to monitor developments in real time from Gandhinagar to ensure swift action and coordinated relief efforts.

