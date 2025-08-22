Gujarat CM clears over Rs 480 crore grant for 2,055 new Gram panchayat offices

Ahmedabad, Aug 22 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has approved a grant of Rs 489.95 crore for the construction of 2,055 new Gram Panchayat offices across the state on Friday.

The move aims to achieve 100 per cent saturation in providing Panchayat Ghars and Talati-cum-Mantri residences under the three-tier Panchayati Raj system.

According to the government, grants have been allocated based on village population: Rs 40 lakh for Panchayats with over 10,000 residents, Rs 34.83 lakh for those with a population between 5,000 and 10,000, and Rs 25 lakh for villages with less than 5,000 people.

The Chief Minister said the initiative reflects his pro-people approach, ensuring that even the smallest Panchayat has its own functional office.

With this approval, most Gram Panchayats are expected to begin construction within the year, replacing old and dilapidated structures.

The Panchayat Department has been funding such projects annually through budget allocations, but this is the first time such a large-scale sanction has been made simultaneously.

Officials said the new offices will be equipped with modern facilities, enabling villagers to access government services more efficiently at the grassroots level.

Work is also underway to cover the remaining Panchayats under other schemes to ensure 100 per cent saturation.

Once completed, every Gram Panchayat in Gujarat will have its own dedicated office building, marking a major milestone in strengthening local governance and bringing services closer to rural citizens.

In Gujarat, Gram Panchayats play a crucial role in grassroots governance as the primary unit of the Panchayati Raj system. They are responsible for implementing government schemes, maintaining basic village infrastructure like roads, water supply, sanitation, and street lighting, and ensuring delivery of essential services in health, education, and welfare.

Gram Panchayats also manage local resources, resolve community disputes, and promote social justice, often serving as the first point of contact between citizens and the state.

