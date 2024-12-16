Gujarat CM confident that 'Rann Utsav' will help create developed Gujarat for a 'Viksit Bharat'

Kachchh (Gujarat), Dec 16 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel exuded confidence that the 'Rann Utsav' of Kutch, which combines development and heritage, will serve as a guide in creating a developed Gujarat for a developed India.

On the occasion of 'Rann Utsav', a special postal cover was released by the Indian Postal Department showcasing a glimpse of the culture of Kutch, the Chief Minister said.

CM Patel also graced the cultural programme organised by Gujarat Tourism Corporation Limited at White Rann, Dhordo, in the Kachchh district, as the chief guest on Sunday.

He watched various performances that showcased the vibrant art and culture of Kutch.

During the event, the Chief Minister, alongside other dignitaries, unveiled a special postal cover themed 'Rann Utsav' issued by the Indian Department of Posts, according to a statement by the CM's office.

"Paying homage to Sardar Patel, the architect of a united India, on his death anniversary, the CM mentioned that just as Sardar Saheb unified the country by integrating princely states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has built 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' by focusing on the language, culture, and tourism of every state," the statement said.

He noted that Rann Utsav, which celebrates desert culture and tourism, is an opportunity to realise this vision.

Reflecting on the development of Kutch under the leadership of Narendra Modi with him being Gujarat's CM then launched 'Rann Utsav' with just three days of planning, the statement added.

CM Patel emphasised that the Rann, once seen as barren land, has now become a gateway of global tourism through the Rann Utsav, a testament to the PM's foresight.

Dhordo, the venue of the festival, has also been honoured with the 'Best Tourism Village' award by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation.

"The Kutch Rann Utsav has not only provided a significant boost to Gujarat's tourism industry but has also driven economic and social development for many communities," the statement added.

The CM also emphasised the state's efforts to improve tourism infrastructure, making Kutch easier to reach.

"This year, direct Volvo bus services have been introduced from Ahmedabad airport to Dhordo, providing tourists with a direct route to the Rann Utsav. This initiative lets both domestic and international visitors easily reach the White Rann from the airport. Since the festival's beginning, tourist numbers have risen steadily, with over 7 lakh visitors last year," the statement said.

State Tourism Minister Mulubhai Bera, during his address, highlighted that Gujarat has always been a hub of art and literature.

"Thanks to the PM's vision and the Gujarat government's efforts, the White Rann of Kutch has gained global recognition as a top tourist destination. Rann Utsav has evolved into more than just a festival; it has become a source of employment for the people of Kutch. Today, it stands as a model of development for Gujarat, especially for Kutch," according to the statement.

The Tourism Minister also highlighted that the influx of lakhs of tourists to Kutch has brought local arts into the limelight. Through Rann Utsav, Kutch artisans have gained access to a global market.

"Over 460 tents, worth Rs 54 crore, will be set up for the upcoming season, allowing middle-class visitors to enjoy the unique experience of staying in tents during the festival. Under PM's vision, the rich culture of Kutch has reached both national and global audiences," said the Tourism Minister.

The event was attended by several distinguished guests, including Kutch Morbi MP Vinod Chavda, MLA Keshubhai Patel, panchayat president Janaksinh Jadeja, and various other officials from the Tourism department, Police, BSF etc, the statement added.

--IANS

