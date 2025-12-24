Gujarat CM directs swift redressal of public grievances at December 'SWAGAT' programme

Gandhinagar, Dec 24 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, on Wednesday, called upon all state government departments to work in coordination to ensure prompt and effective resolution of grievances raised by citizens under the state-level 'SWAGAT' (State Wide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology) online public grievance redressal programme, government officials said.

Chairing the December 2025 edition of the state 'SWAGAT' programme, the Chief Minister personally heard representations from citizens and issued clear instructions to concerned authorities for timely and fair redressal.

He emphasised that grievances presented under 'SWAGAT' must be addressed through collective and proactive efforts by departments and district administrations.

The December session of 'SWAGAT', held as part of the programme conducted on the fourth Thursday of every month, saw more than 97 applicants presenting their cases directly before Chief Minister Patel.

In addition, action was taken at the district and taluka levels on 1,284 district 'SWAGAT' and 2,458 taluka 'SWAGAT' representations during the same period.

Demonstrating particular sensitivity towards farmers' issues, the Chief Minister directed district collectors to ensure immediate payment of compensation for acquired agricultural land to farmers in Junagadh and Mehsana districts.

Chief Minister Patel also instructed the Mehsana district administration to expedite compensation under the Sipu Yojana related to the Sabarmati–Saraswati Link Canal project.

In another case from Junagadh district, Chief Minister Patel directed the district collector to conduct a local assessment and provide access road facilities to a farmer's field in Keshod taluka.

Stressing the importance of quality in urban infrastructure works, the Chief Minister issued strict instructions to take firm action against those found negligent in maintaining standards in road and drainage projects, particularly citing works undertaken by Kalol municipality.

Addressing civic issues, Chief Minister Patel directed officials to immediately resolve obstacles in providing underground drainage connections on jointly owned land in the Vapi municipality area.

He also instructed authorities to grant ownership rights by recording a government-allotted free residential plot in village records for a beneficiary from Babra taluka.

Senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Vikrant Pandey, Special Duty Officers Dheeraj Parekh and Rakesh Vyas, were present in Gandhinagar during the programme, while district collectors and other officials joined via video conferencing.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the 'SWAGAT' platform reflects the Gujarat government's commitment to responsive governance and citizen-centric administration, and called for sustained accountability at all levels to ensure public trust in the grievance redressal system.

