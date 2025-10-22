Gujarat CM extends greetings to state residents on Vikram Samvat 2082

Gandhinagar, Oct 22 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extended greetings to all citizens of Gujarat on the first day of Vikram Samvat 2082 – the Hindu calendar that marks the beginning of the New Year in the Indian sub-continent.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the new year would bring prosperity to Gujarat and propel the state to new heights of progress.

On the auspicious occasion, the Chief Minister urged all citizens to embrace the spirit of ‘Har Ghar Swadeshi’ and ‘Vocal for Local’ and actively contribute towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of building ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

The Chief Minister further visited Governor Acharya Devvratji's official residence and extended heartfelt New Year greetings to him.

On the occasion marking the start of the Hindu New Year, CM Bhupendra Patel visited the Bhadrakali Mata Temple near Lal Darwaja in Ahmedabad and prayed to Goddess Bhadrakali for the happiness and prosperity of the residents.

Chief Minister’s Office took to X to share pictures of his visit to the Bhadrakali temple and wrote, “Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had offered prayers at the Bhadra Kali Temple in Ahmedabad at the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2082 for the state's continuous development and the all-round well-being of the citizens. On this occasion, Chief Minister Shri had received the greetings of the city's residents and extended New Year wishes.”

CM Patel also extended warm wishes for the New Year to the citizens, senior police officers, and their families.

The Chief Minister extended New Year greetings to eminent citizens and people at Annexe Circuit House, Shahibaug.

On the occasion, State President Jagdish Vishwakarma, Minister of State for Urban Development and Urban Housing, Smt. Darshna Vaghela, Member of Parliament, Shri Dinesh Makwana, Mayor of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Smt. Pratibha Jain, local MLAs, leaders, and a large number of citizens were present.

He also visited the Police Officers’ Mess at Shahibaug Dafnala and extended greetings to senior police officers and their families.

