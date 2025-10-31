Gujarat CM flags off ‘Unity March’, urges people to go for swadeshi products

Ahmedabad, Oct 31 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday flagged off the ‘Sardar@150 Unity March’, organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s Iron Man and architect of national integration.

At the event, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel’s statue at Sardar Patel Colony, Narangpura, before leading the march, which began at 7.30 a.m. and concluded at the Mahatma Gandhi statue on Ashram Road, passing through Sardar Patel Stadium Road and C.G. Road.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Patel said Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a true tribute to Sardar Patel through the creation of the Statue of Unity, now a global symbol of India’s pride and strength. “Run for Unity has become a means to bind the nation together through the spirit of oneness,” he said, urging citizens to make swadeshi (indigenous) products a part of daily life to build a Viksit Bharat (developed India) through Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

Remembering Sardar Patel’s pivotal role in integrating 562 princely states post-Independence, the Chief Minister said, “It was Sardar Patel who laid the foundation of a united India, and under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, Home Minister Amit Shah carried forward that legacy by abrogating Article 370 to strengthen India’s unity and integrity.”

He added that since 2014, under the Prime Minister’s guidance, Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary has been celebrated across the nation as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, symbolising India’s unity and collective strength. “Today’s Unity March reflects the enduring ideals of national integration and solidarity,” he said.

Highlighting Gujarat’s growing pride in self-reliance, CM Patel remarked that the enthusiasm for buying swadeshi goods during this Diwali mirrors the patriotic spirit seen during India’s freedom struggle. “Let us all remember Sardar Saheb and commit to building a united, self-reliant and developed India,” he urged.

During the event, CM Patel, dignitaries, and hundreds of citizens took the Ekta Pledge (Unity Oath), reaffirming their commitment to national unity.

Mayor Pratibha Jain, welcoming participants, said, “We have gathered in this Unity March to offer a true tribute to Sardar Patel at the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This march has infused a renewed spirit of patriotism and unity among the people.” She added that the march also aims to promote the vision of a ‘Medhsvita Mukt, Tandurast Gujarat’ (drug-free and healthy Gujarat).

The march witnessed enthusiastic participation from Minister of State Darshana Vaghela, MPs, MLAs, Deputy Mayor Jatin Patel, Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani, leader Gaurang Prajapati, Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, Police Commissioner G.S. Malik, District Collector Sujit Kumar, District Development Officer Videh Khare, Gujarat Vidyapith Vice-Chancellor Dr Harshad Patel, corporators, youth, sportspersons, students, and a large number of citizens.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation organised the Unity March as part of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations to reinforce the message of 'Ek Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat (One India, Self-Reliant India)'.

