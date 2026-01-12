Gujarat CM holds talks with German business delegation in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar, Jan 12 A high-level German business delegation led by State Secretary Stefan Rauenhoff held a strategic meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Monday.

The delegation is visiting India to participate in the India-Germany CEO Forum, which was convened in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Welcoming the delegation, Chief Minister Patel congratulated them on the success of the CEO Forum and said Gujarat highly values its partnership with Germany.

The delegates expressed appreciation for Gujarat’s contribution of over 8 per cent to India’s GDP growth, noting that they were particularly keen on expanding cooperation in the SME sector.

Chief Minister Patel highlighted that under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, Indian states are now striving to accelerate their growth trajectories.

He assured the delegation that Gujarat is committed to strengthening its partnership with German industry, and announced plans to establish a dedicated help desk to facilitate German investments and improve ease of doing business in the state.

During the discussions, State Secretary Rauenhoff said Germany is seeking to diversify its supply chains, and for Gujarat to become a preferred partner, challenges in logistics, production structures and economic frameworks must be addressed.

He noted that Gujarat is emerging as a leader in the energy sector, and said German expertise in renewable energy grids and storage technologies could significantly support the state’s ambitions.

Chief Minister Patel outlined Gujarat’s roadmap toward Viksit Bharat @2047, stating that the state is prepared to take a leading role by setting up six regional growth hubs and identifying district-level focus sectors through the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences.

He noted that Gujarat’s reputation as a policy-driven state - with progressive sector-specific policies such as the Hybrid Renewable Energy Policy, IT Policy and Green Hydrogen Policy - offers attractive opportunities for German companies to collaborate in their areas of strength.

He specifically highlighted the potential for Gujarat to benefit from Germany’s expertise in precision engineering and advanced technology. Members of the German delegation, including Siemens CEO Ronald Busch, also shared suggestions on integrating Gujarat’s MSMEs into global supply chains and further developing supply chain ecosystems in the state.

More than 30 top German industrialists and investors participated in the meeting, representing sectors ranging from engineering to automotive, marine, chemicals and advanced manufacturing.

--IANS

janvi/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor