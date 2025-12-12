Gujarat CM inaugurates 'Bharatkool Chapter-2' event, calls for positive, purposeful criticism in nation-building

Ahmedabad, Dec 12 At the launch of 'Bharatkool Chapter-2' organised by the Gujarat Media Club at Gujarat University on Friday, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel underlined the vital role of the media in shaping a progressive society.

Emphasising that "every criticism must carry a positive intent and a commitment to public welfare," he said that constructive scrutiny strengthens governance.

The Chief Minister highlighted how 2025 marks a historic year of national pride with the 150th birth anniversaries of Birsa Munda and Sardar Patel, along with 150 years of Vande Mataram.

Citing the cultural resurgence showcased at the National Tribal Pride Day and Bharat Parv in Ekta Nagar, he urged the youth to remain rooted in India's civilisational values while adapting to modern times.

Stressing the need for collective effort to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, CM Patel said that Gujarat will continue to lead from the front with its blend of cultural depth and development momentum.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi added that Gujarat's growth story is driven by "bhaav, raag and taal" -- emotion, harmony and rhythm -- and praised the event for choosing themes that resonate with the state's ethos.

He pointed to major cultural infrastructure expansions, including India's largest music studio coming up in Vadnagar, as evidence of the state government's sustained focus on heritage and creativity.

Deputy CM Sanghavi also encouraged organisers to submit research-based recommendations so that insights from such forums can shape policy.

The event saw reflections from BAPS saint Brahmavihari Swami, who spoke on the duty of the media to reveal truth while also urging introspection.

Gujarat Media Club President Nirnay Kapoor outlined the vision behind BharatCool, now in its second chapter, as a platform to celebrate India's cultural identity.

The gathering was attended by MPs, senior journalists, cultural enthusiasts and a large number of students.

India's media landscape is one of the world's largest and most diverse, spanning thousands of newspapers, hundreds of news channels, a rapidly expanding digital ecosystem, and a vibrant regional press.

While it plays a crucial role in shaping public opinion, holding power to account, and amplifying grassroots issues, it also faces pressures -- from political polarisation and corporate influence to shrinking newsroom resources and the race for instant, high-engagement content.

Despite these challenges, Indian media remains a dynamic and influential pillar of democracy, constantly adapting to technological shifts and the demands of a young, hyperconnected audience.

