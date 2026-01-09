Gujarat CM inaugurates National Mineral Chintan Shivir in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar, Jan 9 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the National Mineral Chintan Shivir at Mahatma Mandir in the state capital, calling it a key platform to chart the mining sector’s roadmap for “building a new India”.

The three-day event, organised by the Union Ministry of Mines, brings together mining ministers from various states, senior officials and industry stakeholders to discuss reforms, technology, sustainability and future policy directions for the sector.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Chief Minister said the mining and mineral sector forms the backbone of India’s industries and economic growth, and the Chintan Shibir would strengthen this foundation through collective dialogue and practical solutions.

He said the Prime Minister has introduced holistic reforms across sectors to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and the mining sector has equally benefited from clear policies, strong political will and transparent governance.

CM Patel added that Gujarat has adopted green mining practices, scientific reclamation and technology-led monitoring in line with this national approach.

Highlighting Gujarat’s mineral strengths, the Chief Minister said the state is an important hub for lignite, limestone and bauxite. He noted that Gujarat has positioned its mining sector as a model of transparency and rule-based governance, supported by a real-time GPS vehicle tracking system for mineral transportation.

He reaffirmed the state’s commitment to contribute to the goals of Vocal for Local, Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat@2047.

Union Coal and Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy described the mining sector as a “pillar of economic growth” that will play a pivotal role in achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047.

He praised Gujarat’s development model and said it has set benchmark standards for several states that are now competing constructively in investment and growth.

Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil and Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey also addressed the evevnt.

The event was attended by ministers from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Nagaland, as well as senior officials from the Union Coal and Mines Ministry and the Gujarat government, including Industries and Mines Additional Chief Secretary Mamta Verma.

