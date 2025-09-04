Gujarat CM meets PM Modi, discusses Vibrant Gujarat and GST relief

Ahmedabad, Sep 4 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and termed the interaction as “a joyous occasion.”

Patel said the Prime Minister’s leadership has been instrumental in positioning Gujarat as the “most preferred investment destination” through the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

Building on this success, the state government now plans to organise Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences across different zones of the state, for which the Chief Minister sought and received valuable guidance from PM Modi.

During the meeting, Patel also conveyed gratitude to the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Gujarat for the recent reduction in GST rates announced by the Centre.

He said the move would provide significant relief to millions of households by cutting down everyday expenses and contributing to a better quality of life.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, launched in 2003 by then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, has grown into one of India’s premier investment platforms, attracting global leaders, policymakers, and business giants.

Over the years, it has drawn participation from more than 135 countries, with thousands of MoUs signed across sectors like energy, infrastructure, IT, chemicals, and manufacturing.

The 2019 edition alone saw over 42,000 delegates, including heads of state and Fortune 500 CEOs, while investment intentions worth Rs 20 lakh crore were announced.

Widely seen as a brand that positions Gujarat as India’s “Gateway to the World,” the summit has been instrumental in transforming the state into one of the country’s most preferred investment destinations.

The proposed regional conferences are expected to deepen investor outreach and promote balanced industrial development across Gujarat.

The Council has approved a major overhaul of GST rates, rationalising them into two main slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, while retaining a special 40 per cent rate only for select items such as high-end cars, tobacco, and cigarettes.

Significantly, GST on restaurant meals has been fixed at a uniform 5 per cent effective September 22, replacing the earlier 12-18 per cent range that varied by restaurant category.

