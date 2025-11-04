Gujarat CM participates in 118th birth anniversary celebration of Dada Bhagwan

Morbi, Nov 4 Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the grand celebration of the 118th birth anniversary of Dada Bhagwan held in Gujarat's Morbi.

On the second day of the festival, the Chief Minister joined devotees in offering prayers and performing 'aarti' to Simandhar Swami and Dada Bhagwan, praying for the well-being of all.

During the event, CM Patel participated in satsang and prayer sessions, attentively listening to the spiritual discourse (Atma Gnan Pravachan) delivered by Atmagnani Deepak. The Chief Minister also offered floral tributes and performed rituals before taking blessings from Deepak, who presented him with the book “Gnani Purush – Part 6”, based on the life and teachings of Dada Bhagwan.

The celebration, which began on November 3, will continue till November 9, featuring a series of devotional programmes, spiritual discourses, and community prayers. Addressing the gathering, Deepak shared insightful reflections on self-realisation, the nature of karma and consciousness, liberation from worldly suffering, and the role of awareness in an age driven by modern technology and artificial intelligence.

The event witnessed an overwhelming turnout of devotees and dignitaries, including Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Skill Development Kanti Amrutia, Rajya Sabha MP Kesridevsinh Zala, MLAs Durlabh Dethariya and Meghji Chavda, former ministers Brijesh Merja and Mohan Kundariya, District Panchayat President Hansaben Pareghi, Collector K.B. Jhaveri, Morbi Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Khare, District Police Superintendent Mukesh Patel, and leading community members such as Jayantibhai Rajkotia.

The Chief Minister, while offering prayers, wished for peace, harmony, and true happiness for all living beings, emphasising Dada Bhagwan’s message of self-knowledge, inner purity, and universal compassion.

Dada Bhagwan, born as Ambalal Muljibhai Patel in 1908 in Gujarat, was a revered spiritual leader and the founder of the Akram Vignan Movement -- a unique path to instant self-realisation without traditional rituals or renunciation.

Known for his simplicity and compassion, Dada Bhagwan emphasised the realisation of the “Pure Self” (Shuddhatma) as the key to liberation and inner peace. Through his profound teachings on ego, karma, and awareness, he inspired millions to lead lives rooted in humility, truth, and non-violence. His vision of “Jagd Kalyan” -- the spiritual upliftment of all -- continues to guide seekers worldwide through the Dada Bhagwan Foundation and his disciple, Atmagnani Deepak Desai.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor