Gujarat CM Patel inaugurates cancer screening van 

Gandhinagar, Jan 8 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday inaugurated a cancer screening 'Asha Van' in Gandhinagar, which has been designed for early detection and diagnosis of cancer.

The van is equipped with EVA-Pro diagnostics, a mammography unit, and expert teleconsultation facilities.

It will also enable the diagnosis of various other life-threatening ailments particularly lung cancer, oral cancer, blood cancer, cervical cancer, pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, and breast and prostate cancer, using ultra-modern equipment at any location.

This van is expected to be instrumental in giving impetus to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's noble objective of 'Health and Wellness for All' at the rural level.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel handed over the screening van for 10 types of cancer to the Bhavnagar branch of the Indian Red Cross Society for public service.

Genwork Pharma Managing Director Ashish Bhuta and officials of the Indian Red Cross Society, Bhavnagar branch, were present on the occasion.

CM Patel, sharing pictures of the same on his social media handle on X, wrote, "Medical science has made great progress today. If diseases like cancer are detected early, the patient's life can be saved with proper treatment, and they can live a normal life again. The Cancer Screening Asha Van for early primary screening of cancer was inaugurated in Gandhinagar. This van has been donated to the Indian Red Cross Society."

"Through this van, diseases like lung cancer, oral cancer, blood cancer, cervical cancer, pancreatic cancer, as well as liver cancer, breast and prostate cancer can be screened on the spot with the help of state-of-the-art equipment. Such Asha Vans will prove very useful for cancer screening in rural areas," he further wrote in the post.

