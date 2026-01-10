Gujarat CM Patel marks closing ceremony of Shamlaji Mahotsav; announces Rs 168 crore development package for Aravalli

Gandhinagar, Jan 10 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, on Friday, concluded the Shamlaji Mahotsav at the renowned pilgrimage site of Shamlaji and gifted Aravalli district development works worth Rs 168 crore.

The event also marked the first major public programme in the newly formed Shamlaji taluka, turning the festival into a celebration of development for the entire district.

Sharing details of state government's initiatives, the Chief Minister said that development works worth Rs 1,232 crore have been approved for Aravalli over the past three years.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that even remote and marginalised regions are brought into the mainstream of development without financial constraints.

Chief Minister Patel highlighted the Prime Minister's vision of "Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi", emphasising that Gujarat is committed to preserving the grandeur of religious and historical sites while simultaneously promoting modern infrastructure.

He said that tribal areas have seen significant improvements in housing, education, livelihoods and healthcare.

Several community health centres are being upgraded into sub-district hospitals, he added.

He said that the establishment of 12 science colleges, two universities and 11 medical colleges in tribal-dominated areas has opened the path for tribal youth to pursue careers in medicine and engineering.

The Chief Minister also urged support for traditional tribal arts, skills and products through the "Vocal for Local" and "Local for Global" approach as part of the mission for 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Speaking at the event, Minister Raman Solanki said Gujarat has witnessed unprecedented development under CM Patel's leadership, with significant progress in education, health, employment and livelihood across Aravalli's tribal regions.

Minister P.C. Baranda said the Shamlaji Mahotsav reflects the unity, culture and faith of the tribal community, with thousands participating this year along with local folk artists, dancers and devotional performances.

During the programme, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several projects: Rs 107.02 crore under the state Roads and Buildings Department, Rs 24.49 crore under the Education Department, Rs 19.9 crore under the Sports Department, Rs 12.5 crore under the Panchayat Roads and Buildings Department, and Rs 3.46 crore under the Health and Family Welfare Department.

He also distributed land allotment orders to families belonging to nomadic and de-notified tribes and provided cash credit support to groups under the Mission Mangalam initiative.

The event was attended by District Panchayat President Priyanka Damor, MP Shobhana Baraiya, MLAs Bhikhusingh Parmar and Dhavalsingh Jhala, district officials and other dignitaries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor