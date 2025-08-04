Gujarat CM prays for progress in Bharuch's Stambheshwar Mahadev shrine

Ahmedabad, Aug 4 In the auspicious month of Shrawan, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday offered prayers and performed rituals at the ancient pilgrimage site of Stambheshwar Mahadev in Bharuch district.

To enhance the convenience of the pilgrims visiting this holy site, the Gujarat Sacred Pilgrimage Development Board has invested Rs 2 crore to create facilities, including a multipurpose hall, paved walkways, and benches for seating.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the commencement of the development and completion ceremonies of various projects in Bharuch district by visiting the Stambheshwar Mahadev temple. He prayed to Lord Bholenath for the welfare of all and the continuous progress of the nation and the state.

During his visit, he engaged with devotees present at the temple and participated in the distribution of prasad to the pilgrims.

Situated near Kamboi village in Jambusar taluka of Bharuch, where the Mahi river meets the sea, the ancient Stambheshwar Mahadev temple is uniquely positioned at the confluence of the river and the sea.

The temple’s Shiva Lingam is naturally bathed twice daily by the rising tides of the sea.

Joining the Chief Minister during this visit were MLA D.K. Swami, former minister Chhatrasinh Mori, senior officials, as well as Mahant Vidyanandji Maharaj and other saints of the Stambheshwar Mahadev temple.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government has undertaken a large-scale effort to develop and modernize shrines and holy places across the state, aiming to strengthen religious tourism, preserve heritage, and improve facilities for devotees.

One of the most ambitious projects is the Rs 1,632 crore master plan to transform Ambaji into a model temple town. This includes the construction of a Shakti Corridor linking the main temple with sacred Gabbar Hill, as well as enhancements such as ropeways, Mansarovar Lake, and event plazas.

In addition, over Rs 857 crore has been allocated to upgrade 163 secondary pilgrimage sites across districts like Dwarka, Bahucharaji, Pavagadh, Porbandar, and Siddhpur. Of these, development work has begun at 76 locations, and 57 projects have already been completed.

