Gujarat CM reviews high-impact projects worth Rs 1.74 lakh crore

Gandhinagar, July 31 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired a high-level review meeting in Gandhinagar to assess the progress of 32 high-impact, development-centric projects worth over Rs 1.74 lakh crore, spanning seven key state departments.

The meeting, attended by Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi and senior officials, was aimed at ensuring the timely and quality execution of strategic infrastructure initiatives aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a 'Viksit Bharat', officials shared on Thursday.

Among the key projects reviewed were: land acquisition for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, where the CM directed that farmer compensation be completed by August 2025; the 30 GW hybrid renewable energy park in Khavda, Kutch - 64 per cent of which is already complete; the phased development of Sabarmati Riverfront from Vasna Barrage to Gandhinagar Thermal Power Station; the Dream City infrastructure master plan in Surat; and Kaushalya - The Skill University, where CM Patel pushed for swift completion of all construction-related work.

During the review, it was also noted that 6,862 MW of renewable capacity is already operational in Khavda, with a full park completion targeted by December 2026.

The CM also evaluated progress on the National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal, where the state has provided 400 acres of land and key utilities such as water pipelines and electricity transmission lines, while road widening works are underway.

Officials shared updates on related infrastructure, including PHCs, a police station, a bus depot, and a state pavilion, with initial planning underway for a connected tourism circuit.

In his remarks, CM Patel stressed the importance of integrating all projects into Gujarat’s holistic development blueprint, ensuring strict adherence to deadlines and quality standards to avoid cost overruns. He urged departments to prioritise quality assurance and time-bound delivery at all stages.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister’s Chief Advisor Dr Hasmukh Adhia, Additional Chief Secretary M.K. Das, and top officials, including senior secretaries of relevant departments, showcasing the government's focused push on delivering results for high-impact development.

