Gujarat CM reviews wildlife care centre as ‘Karuna Abhiyan’ intensifies

Gandhinagar, Jan 14 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday visited the Wildlife Care Centre in Ahmedabad’s Bodakdev area to review ongoing operations under the statewide Karuna Abhiyan, an initiative aimed at rescuing and treating birds injured by kite strings during the Uttarayan festival. Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia accompanied him.

During the visit, the Chief Minister inspected various facilities at the centre, including the specialised Water Birds Unit, and interacted with teams involved in rescue and treatment efforts. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests A.P. Singh said the campaign, conducted under the Chief Minister’s guidance, has emerged as one of the most impactful rescue operations in the country.

“Thousands of injured birds have been saved so far. Departments, municipal bodies and voluntary organisations are working together to ensure no injured bird is left unattended,” he said.

This year’s Karuna Abhiyan-2026 has mobilised a massive on-ground force across the state, comprising 728+ veterinary doctors, 8,620+ volunteers, and 1,036+ treatment and collection centres. Animal clinics, veterinary polyclinics, branch clinics, mobile veterinary units and the Karuna Animal Ambulance will remain fully operational - including on holidays - between January 10 and 20, when bird injuries peak. Launched in 2017, the state’s compassionate initiative has rescued over 1.12 lakh animals and birds in the last nine years. In 2023 alone, more than 12,771 birds and animals were saved.

Of the total rescues since inception, 1,03,874 were successfully treated and rehabilitated. Gujarat’s Karuna Abhiyan - the first state-driven campaign of its kind in India - has now become a national benchmark for festival-time wildlife protection. To ensure swift assistance, the Forest Department has activated a 24/7 WhatsApp helpline at 8320002000 and an emergency helpline at 1926. Sending a simple “Hi” on WhatsApp provides an instant district-wise list of all treatment centres.

The Animal Husbandry Department’s helpline 1962 is also operational for reporting injured animals and birds. The Chief Minister’s visit was attended by Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, District Panchayat Chairperson Kanchanben, Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani, senior officials from the Forest and Animal Husbandry Departments, as well as volunteers, NCC cadets, and representatives of organisations associated with the campaign.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor