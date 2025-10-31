Gujarat CM, Speaker pay tribute to Sardar Patel in Assembly

Gandhinagar, Oct 31 On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Iron Man of India and the architect of united India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel’s statue and portrait at the Gujarat Legislative Assembly premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid the “truest tribute” to Sardar Patel by building the world’s tallest statue -- the Statue of Unity -- at Ekta Nagar, Kevadia. He said, “Since 2014, inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Modi, India has been celebrating Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary on October 31 as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) to honour his legacy of unity and integrity.”

The Chief Minister further urged citizens to uphold the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas', emphasising that collective participation and national integration were key to fulfilling Patel’s vision of a united India.

Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, in his address, highlighted Sardar Patel’s enduring message of unity amid global challenges. “It is the duty of every citizen to realise Sardar Patel’s dream of a strong and united India,” he said, extending greetings to the people of Gujarat on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

Several dignitaries, including Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Praduman Vaja, Gandhinagar Mayor Meenaben Patel, City BJP President Ashish Dave, senior officials, municipal councillors, and Assembly staff also joined the ceremony, offering floral tributes to Sardar Patel’s statue and portrait with reverence.

Meanwhile, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation celebrated Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on the 150th birth anniversary of Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with a grand parade showcasing India’s unity in diversity and women’s empowerment.

The highlight of the event was the active leadership of women officers, who commanded several contingents, reflecting the government’s commitment to promoting gender equality and inclusive leadership. From security forces to cultural contingents, women took charge, symbolising strength, discipline, and empowerment in action.

The parade featured a diverse array of participating forces, including the Border Security Force (BSF) and its band, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and CISF band, and police contingents from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tripura. Other participating units included the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) band, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) band, Delhi Police band, NCC foot contingent, mounted and canine units, the camel contingent and camel-mounted band, along with a cleaning machine contingent symbolising civic responsibility and modernity.

