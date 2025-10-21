Gujarat CM to celebrate Vikram Samvat 2082 with citizens tomorrow

Ahmedabad, Oct 21 Gujarat will usher in the new year of Vikram Samvat 2082 on October 22, with festivities across the state.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will mark the occasion by exchanging New Year greetings with citizens in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad, participating in a series of religious and public events.

The day will begin at 7:00 am with a visit to the Panchdev Temple in Gandhinagar for darshan and prayers.

At 7:30 am, he will proceed to the Trimandir in Adalaj for worship. Following this, the Chief Minister will host a greeting session with the Cabinet and citizens at 8:00 am at the Community Centre in Niwas Sankul.

Continuing his New Year schedule, CM Patel will visit Raj Bhavan at 8:50 am to convey greetings to Governor Acharya Devvratji.

In Ahmedabad, he will offer prayers at the Bhadrakali Mata Temple at 10:00 am and meet citizens at the Annexe State Guest House, Shahibaug, at 10:30 am.

Later, at 11:45 am, the Chief Minister will attend a function at the Police Officers' Mess, Shahibaug Dafnala, to extend greetings to senior police officers and their families.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to host celebratory events at his residence in Ahmedabad on October 22 to mark the Gujarati New Year.

Accompanied by traditional rituals and greetings for visitors, he will meet visitors at Royal Crescent Bungalows in Ahmedabad from 9 am to 10.30 am.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will also join Shah in public Diwali festivities, an occasion that also coincides with the Home Minister’s birthday, adding a personal note to the celebrations.

Born in 1964, Shah, a key strategist of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s closest aides, has played a pivotal role in shaping the party’s national rise

--IANS

janvi/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor