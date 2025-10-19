Gujarat CM to extend New Year greetings to people tomorrow

Ahmedabad, Oct 19 On the occasion of Vikram Samvat 2082 (Hindu New Year), Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will personally meet citizens to exchange New Year and Diwali greetings on Monday at multiple locations across Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad, government officials said on Sunday.

The day will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday with Chief Minister Patel offering prayers at the Panchdev temple in Gandhinagar, marking the beginning of the Hindu New Year.

At 7:30 a.m., he will travel to the Trimandir in Adalaj for darshan and pujan.

Following the temple visits, the Chief Minister will visit the community centre at the Ministerial Residential Complex at 8 a.m., engaging with citizens and receiving their New Year greetings.

At 8:50 a.m., Chief Minister Patel will meet Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Raj Bhavan to convey his best wishes for the New Year.

In Ahmedabad, the Chief Minister will first offer prayers at the Bhadrakali Mata Temple at 10 a.m., followed by a citizen interaction at Annexi State Guest House in Shahibaug at 10:30 a.m.

He will also attend a special programme at Police Officers' Mess, Shahibaug Daphnala, at 11:45 a.m., where he will extend New Year greetings to senior police officers and their families.

The Chief Minister will also meet the Cabinet Ministers in his government.

Meanwhile, the BJP-led state government unveiled the portfolios of all 25 Ministers in Gujarat.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi retained the crucial Home Ministry, while Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, was appointed the state's Primary, Secondary and Adult Education Minister.

Chief Minister Patel will continue to oversee key departments, including General Administration, Administrative Reforms and Training, Planning, Non-Resident Gujaratis' Division, Revenue and Disaster Management, and Roads, Buildings, and Capital.

Other notable allocations include Sanghavi, who will assume charge of Police, Housing, Jail, Border Security, and related portfolios, while Kanu Patel retains the Finance Ministry.

Rushikesh Patel has been assigned the Energy and Petrochemicals, Panchayat and Rural Housing, and Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs.

Following the Cabinet expansion, the first meeting of the new state government was held in Gandhinagar.

Deputy CM Sanghavi said that the discussions focused on guiding Ministers to implement more public welfare initiatives for the people of Gujarat.

