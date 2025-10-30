Gujarat CM to flag off ‘Sardar@150 Unity March’ in Ahmedabad tomorrow

Ahmedabad, Oct 30 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will flag off the ‘Sardar@150 Unity March’ organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on October 31, to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The event is being held under the broader theme of Ek Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat as part of the National Unity Day celebrations.

The Unity March will commence at 7:30 a.m. from the statue of Sardar Patel located in Sardar Patel Colony, Naranpura. From there, participants will march along Sardar Patel Stadium Road and C.G. Road, culminating at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on Ashram Road.

A large contingent of public representatives, officials, and citizens will participate in the march, which will also feature a public Unity Pledge.

Dignitaries expected to attend include Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibhaben Jain, Minister of State for Urban Development Darshanaben Vaghela, Members of Parliament and the Legislative Assembly, Deputy Mayor Jatin Patel, Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani, Ruling Party Leader Gaurang Prajapati, Whip Sheetal Daga, Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, corporators, youth groups, students, and sports enthusiasts.

The march aims to foster a spirit of national unity, collective responsibility, and self-reliance, while paying tribute to Sardar Patel’s enduring legacy in shaping a unified India.

The celebrations will highlight the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ (One India, Great India), symbolising unity in diversity and the collective strength of the nation.

One of the biggest highlights of this year’s celebrations will be the “Unity Parade”, inspired by the grandeur of the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi. Initiated under Prime Minister Modi’s vision, the national celebration of Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary has been held at Ekta Nagar since 2019.

For the first time, a moving parade featuring contingents of the Armed Forces and State Police will be organised, showcasing India’s discipline, courage, and patriotism — a reflection of Sardar Patel’s vision of national unity.

In another first, 10 thematic tableaux based on the concept of “Ekta” (Unity) will be presented by NSG, NDRF, and the states of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Puducherry, and Uttarakhand.

These displays, modelled after the Republic Day tableaux, will highlight the cultural diversity, achievements, and contributions of various regions toward the nation’s unity and strength.

The Gujarat tableau is set to be a major attraction. It will depict Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s historic role in uniting the princely states, particularly the moment when Maharaja Krishnakumar Singhji of Bhavnagar signed the state’s merger into the Indian Union, marking a defining milestone in India’s unification.

The tableau will also feature representations of the Somnath Temple, a symbol of resilience and cultural revival, and Smritivan in Bhuj, a memorial dedicated to the victims of the Kutch earthquake, both reflecting Gujarat’s strength and perseverance.

--IANS

janvi/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor