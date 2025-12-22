Gujarat CM to hand over appointment letters to over 11,600 newly recruited police personnel tomorrow

Gandhinagar, Dec 22 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will hand over appointment letters to 11,607 newly recruited candidates of the Gujarat Police at a grand ceremony to be held, December 23, at the Ramkatha Ground, Sector 11, Gandhinagar.

The appointment letter distribution programme has been organised by the Home Department of the Gujarat government following the successful completion of the recruitment process for the Lokrakshak cadre, aimed at further strengthening the state’s internal security and policing capacity.

Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi will grace the event, while Minister of State for Police Housing and Kamlesh Patel will be present as a special invitee to motivate and encourage the newly appointed recruits.

According to officials, the recruitment drive was conducted for a total of 11,899 posts, out of which 8,782 male and 3,117 female candidates have been selected through a transparent and merit-based process.

At the current stage, appointment letters will be distributed to 11,607 candidates whose document verification has been completed.

Senior officials said the induction of such a large number of recruits marks a crucial step towards enhancing police presence, improving response mechanisms and reinforcing public safety across the state.

The newly appointed Lokrakshaks are expected to play a key role in maintaining law and order and ensuring citizen-centric policing.

Highlighting the state government’s continued focus on employment generation and strengthening public institutions, officials noted that even as the present recruitment process concludes, the government has already issued a fresh advertisement for 13,591 additional vacant posts in the police force.

The new recruitment drive is currently underway, underlining the government’s commitment to providing timely, transparent and large-scale employment opportunities to the youth of Gujarat.

The programme will witness the presence of several senior dignitaries, including Chief Secretary M.K. Das, Director General of Police Vikas Sahay, Chairperson of the Police Recruitment Board Neerja Gotru, along with other senior officers and officials from the Home Department.

Officials said the ceremony will serve not only as a formal induction of new personnel but also as a moment of pride and motivation for thousands of families, as young recruits formally embark on their journey of service to the state and its citizens.

