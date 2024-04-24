Gujarat CM to lead BJP campaign in Telangana on April 25

Gandhinagar, April 24 Gujarat Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, is set to visit Telangana on Thursday to campaign for BJP candidates ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state.

During his visit, the Chief Minister will attend the Karimnagar nomination-filing event of BJP candidate Sanjay Kumar Bandi, early in the day.

Later, CM Patel is scheduled to address an election rally in the Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency in support of Bharat Prasadji.

The CM is expected to outline the party’s vision and commitments for the region.

After a full day of campaigning, CM Patel will return to Gandhinagar in the evening.

Meanwhile, in Gujarat, CM Patel asserted in Kutch that voters will have clear choices for the first time as they head for polls.

At the election rally in Nakhatrana in Kutch on April 22, CM Patel noted, "For the first time, voting will be conducted with clarity. Therefore, everyone anticipates that PM Modi will secure a third term as Prime Minister."

