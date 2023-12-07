Gujarat CM unveils 22 development projects

Ahmedabad, Dec 7 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday unveiled plans for 22 development projects worth Rs 270 crores in Anand, Gujarat.

“There was a time in Gujarat when development projects were worth mere Rs 5 or 15 lakhs. Today, even projects valued at 1 crore appears modest. This shows the heightened expectations for progress that the state government is resolute in fulfilling,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister announced the construction of state-of-the-art civil hospital worth Rs 150 crores and an Ayurvedic Hospital with an outlay of Rs 15 crores in Anand.

He said that the ceremonies for these critical healthcare facilities will commence within the next two months.

The Chief Minister also lauded the role of ‘Vibrant Gujarat’ in positioning the state as a prime destination for foreign investors.

