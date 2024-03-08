Gujarat CM unveils flyover built at Rs 73.28cr; initiates development projects worth Rs 353cr

Gandhinagar, March 8 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday inaugurated a new flyover in the state's Dakor town constructed at Rs 73.28 crore, aimed at facilitating the movement of approximately 15.20 lakh pilgrims during festivals such as Holi and Janmashtami.

The flyover is set to ease the travel for those heading from Ladvel Chokdi to Kapadvanj-Modasa to Rajasthan, and from Sevaliya-Godhra to Madhya Pradesh, benefiting locals and visitors alike, an official said.

Further bolstering the state's infrastructure, CM Patel performed the e-bhumi puja for the Ahmedabad- Mahemdavad-Mahudha-Dakor high-speed corridor project worth Rs 156 crore.

He also launched the four-laning of the Uttarsanda- Narsanda-Vadtal highway with a budget of Rs 17 crore and initiated the core network work project connecting Ahmedabad-Nadiad-Dakor-Sevaliya.

During the inauguration event, CM Patel announced the commencement of development projects totalling Rs 353 crore across the state.

Among the key projects unveiled was a multi-storey ITI building at Palana near Nadiad, a city bus service in Nadiad with an investment of Rs 10.61 crore for the next five years, and the beautification of a pond in Thasra.

Additional dedications included the Kathlal panchayat bhavan, Gujarat's first vaccine store and an urban health centre in Nadiad, a primary cattle treatment centre in Chaklasi, and enhanced facilities for primary schools including 40 new classrooms.

