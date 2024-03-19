Gujarat Congress leader Rohan Gupta opts out of LS poll race citing family health concerns

Ahmedabad, March 19 Gujarat Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta has withdrawn his candidacy from the Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency, attributing the decision to his father's deteriorating health.

The 46-year-old politician, known for his previous role as the chairperson of the party's social media wing, was a prominent contender for the Ahmedabad (East) Parliamentary seat.

The son of seasoned Congress leader Rajkumar Gupta, Rohan Gupta has been a familiar face in the national media, actively representing the Congress on television debates.

The Gupta family, originally from Bhiwani in Haryana, has been active in Gujarat's political scene for some time now.

The development comes at a time when the political landscape in Gujarat is witnessing shifts, with the BJP strengthening its position by incorporating prominent members from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including its state secretary Mukesh Patel, deputy state leader J.J. Mevada, and former Assembly candidate Dinesh Kapadia, in a strategic move orchestrated by state BJP President C.R. Paatil.

