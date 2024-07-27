Gujarat Congress organises 'Sankalp Shibir' in Dahod

Ahmedabad, July 27 Gujarat Congress on Saturday organised a 'Sankalp Shibir' (training camp) in Dahod city to provide comprehensive training to workers, especially those selected for practical sector-mandal-booth management responsibilities.

The 'Sankalp Shibir' was inaugurated by the Congress General Secretary and Gujarat Congress Organisation In-charge, Mukul Wasnik.

A leader said that the training camp is part of the party’s efforts to strengthen its organisational structure and ensure effective management at the grassroots level.

“We are emphasising the importance of unity and dedication in achieving the party’s objectives and encouraged the participants to work diligently towards the party’s goal,” he said.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Amit Chavda, Deputy Leader Shailesh Parmar, Congress Secretary Usha Naidu, Laljibhai Desai, Prabhaben Taviyad, Baldevbhai Luni, Chandrikaben Bariya, Harshadbhai Ninama, Mitesh Garasiya, Kirit Patel, Vajesingh Panda, Gendalbhai Damor, Sanjay Amrani, Rajendra Singh Patel, Raghubhai Machhar, Parthivraj, Rameshbhai Linu, and Abhishek Shukla also attend the 'Sankalp Shibir'.

In the 1962 election, Kunwarbhai Bariya won on Swatantra Party from Dahod. Since 1967, the constituency has been reserved for Scheduled Tribes and from 1984 to 1998, the Congress dominated the Dahod seat.

However, in the 1999 election, BJP’s Khemabhai Babubhai Katara defeated the Congress candidate.

