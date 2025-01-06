Gujarat Govt Considers Mobile Phone Ban in Schools After Tragic Suicide of 14-Year-Old Girl in Pandesara

Mobiles have now become an integral part of the child's curriculum. Every small kid can be seen carrying cellphones post-COVID-19 lockdown. Recently, a 14-year-old schoolgirl allegedly committed suicide over the denial of a mobile phone, following which the state's junior minister for primary and secondary education announced that the state government is actively considering a ban on mobile phones for students in all schools in Gujarat.

On Sunday, the minister of state for primary and secondary education, Praful Pansheriya, issued a statement saying: "The government is considering banning mobile phones in schools after discussions with experts on how it can be strictly implemented. Teachers should also stop using phones in classes and on school campuses. As members of society, we should engage in collective thinking over this issue." However, the proposal is still under discussion with experts on how it can be effectively implemented. The minister also called for teachers to stop using phones during classes and on school campuses.

Pansheriya stressed that this was not the first incident of a child’s suicide related to mobile phone access, highlighting the growing concern over children's dependency on devices. "Parents should think twice before handing over phones to kids," he added, urging collective reflection on the issue. The Pandesara police are investigating after registering an accidental death. The family is originally from Bihar.

On Saturday, the girl, who was studying in class 8, was found hanging at home in Pandesara. Preliminary investigations revealed that the girl used her mother's mobile phone in the evening. Her mother took it away as she needed it for her vegetable business. Police sources said the mother's decision to take away the phone did not sit well with the girl, leading her to take the drastic step.

This tragic incident has brought attention to the wider issue of children's mental health and the negative impacts of mobile phone use, especially among young students.