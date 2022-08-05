Gujarat: Couple admits to burying infant fearing medical expenses

Sabarkantha, Aug 5 Couple accused of burying infant girl on Friday admitted that they took the inhuman step as she was premature, unhealthy and they didn't have money to bear the medical expenses which would have been required.

Sabrakantha District Superintendent of Police Vishal Vaghela told mediapersons that during primary questioning, infant's mother Manjula Bajania admitted that she had buried the baby girl and her husband Sailesh was keeping a watch that no one finds them committing offence.

"Moment after the baby girl was rescued and admitted in the hospital for treatment, police had formed three teams to search culprits who buried the baby girl. During search, police team learnt that a pregnant women and her husband from Chamunda nagar of the Gambhoi village are missing from the village since morning. Police launched a search for them and they were picked up late Wednesday night."

Shailesh, who used to work as a farm labourer in neighbouring Gandhinagar district, lost his job recently after which the couple returned to Manjula's parental home in Gambhoi as she was pregnant.

Over 7.5 month pregnant, Manjula gave birth to a baby girl on Wednesday morning at 6.a.m.

As the baby was pre-mature and underweight, the couple decided to bury her fearing medical expenses on the new-born.

The infant was noticed by a farmer when he reached his field in the morning. On seeing a tiny arm outside the mud, he dug the area with the help of others only to find an alive infant.

They then rushed the baby to Himatnagar civil hospital, where it is being treated.

A manhunt was launched for the accused and the couple was arrested from Nandasan village of the Bhiloda taluka.

A case has been lodged against them under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 317 (abandonment of child).

The couple will be produced before the court.

