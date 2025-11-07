Gujarat Crime: Migrant Worker Beaten in Surat, Humiliated at Knifepoint; Police Launch Probe

A shocking incident of assualt reported in Surat, Gujarat, where a migrant worker is seen being beaten up. He was also forced to lick his feet at knifepoint. The police have registered a case against the accused in this case and have started further investigation. However, this incident has sparked a wave of anger among the people.

The victim is Sudhir Kumar Pandey from Siddhi district of Madhya Pradesh. According to the information received, the incident took place in a restaurant in Amroli area, where Pandey was working. In the viral video, a youth calling himself 'Bhola Bhai' is seen beating the victim and forcing him to lick his feet. In the video, the victim can be heard saying "Bhola Bhai, I will never return to Surat". The incident came to light after the accused shared the video of the incident on social media. After this incident, the victim fled from Surat in fear.

The victim has alleged that both Krishna Yadav and Bhola Yadav attacked him. He said, "I used to work with Krishna in Surat, later I stopped working there and moved to another place. When I called Krishna and informed him, he locked me in a room and beat me up." The Surat police have registered a case in this regard and the accused will be arrested soon. The police also informed that the investigation will proceed based on the video and the testimony given by the victim.