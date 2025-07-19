Crocodile Spotted Roaming around the streets in Vadodara’s Fatehgunj Area, Rescued by Forest Team (Watch Video)

A video of crocodile roaming on the streets has gone viral on social media. This video is from Fatehgunj, Vadodra where six footlong reptile was spotted roaming which kept main road traffic standstill. As per the reports this crocodile emerged from the Vishwamitri river and wandered onto the busy road near Narhari hospital.

Crocodile presence in the civilized area created panic situation among the commuters. While many chose to escape from the scene many killed the rare scenario. To make sure the safety of the reptile and the people in the area, rescue team was called and they captured the crocodile without harming anyone. As per the reports officials believe that crocodile wandered out of the Vishwamitri River due to recent rain-induced high water levels.

#Watch | A crocodile was spotted roaming on a main road in Vadodara’s Fatehganj area, near the Vishwamitri River, known for its large crocodile population. The unusual sight quickly went viral, drawing a large crowd.



The Forest Department responded promptly and safely captured… pic.twitter.com/lnLHyHONPi — NDTV (@ndtv) July 19, 2025

Meanwhile, A chilling incident has sent shockwaves across Uttar Pradesh after a 13-year-old boy was snatched by a crocodile and dragged into the Ghaghra River in full view of horrified villagers. The boy, identified as Raja Babu alias Nan Yadav, was bathing buffaloes near the riverbank in Sanauli village when the terrifying attack occurred on June 22.

Also Read: Rajasthan Rains: Devotee Rescued After Slipping in Floodwaters Near Khwaja Garib Nawaz Dargah in Ajmer (Watch Video)

A viral video of the attack shows the crocodile suddenly latching onto the boy and pulling him underwater, as villagers can be heard screaming helplessly. In the brief but disturbing footage, the boy’s head and the crocodile are momentarily visible before both vanish beneath the surface. Local authorities, including police and rescue teams, have launched an intensive search operation in the area. As of the latest reports, the boy’s body had not yet been recovered.