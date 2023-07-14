Gujarat: Dalit families claim bodies after police assurances

Surendranagar, July 14 The families of two deceased Dalit brothers on Friday claimed the bodies of their loved ones after police gave assurance about protection to the family.

Surendranagar Superintendent of Police Haresh Dudhat also gave the family written assurances and also addressed some of their demands.

The police assured the family to provide protection to their agricultural land, during court appearances and have also ensured them of a fast-track trial in the case.

Meanwhile, the Aaljibhai Parmar and his younger brother Manoj Parmar were laid to rest at the Gandhi Hospital in Surendranagar town.

The two Dalit brothers were killed when a group of men from other caste attacked them owing to an alleged land dispute.

Aaljibhai Parmar and Manubhai Parmar (both in their 50s) from Samadhiyala village in Chuda tehsil, were assaulted with sharp-edged weapons on Wednesday.

They were immediately rushed to a government hospital where they succumbed to injuries.

Aaljibhai’s last rites will be performed in their native village of Samadhiyala in Chuda taluka, while Manoj’s mortal remains will be taken to Ahmedabad, where he lived with his family.

The Parmar family consists of the late Khodabhai, Aaljibhai, Amrutbhai, and Manoj. Amrutbhai is their third sibling.

In the social hierarchy of Gujarat, Kathi Darbars hold a higher position than Dalits. The attackers also injured the women and Dalpat Parmar, a tractor driver from nearby Tuva village, before fleeing the scene.

Later in the evening, the police arrested the five main accused mentioned in the First Information Report (FIR) and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a thorough inquiry into the case. However, the families insisted on receiving written assurances from the government regarding their safety and the progression of the trial.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor