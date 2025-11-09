Gujarat Deputy CM inaugurates modern civil court building in Tapi

Ahmedabad, Nov 9 Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi inaugurated the newly constructed state-of-the-art Civil Court building at Uchhal in Tapi district on Sunday.

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 7 crore, the modern facility aims to make judicial services more accessible and convenient for local citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanghavi noted that the new court marks a historic milestone for the border region between Gujarat and Maharashtra, an area where even the railway platform offers a view of both states.

Despite the region’s unique administrative challenges, Tapi’s judiciary has successfully upheld law and order, he said. The Deputy CM commended the district judiciary for its efforts in delivering fast and accessible justice, especially to tribal and border communities.

Highlighting the building’s inclusive design, he mentioned that the facility has been developed with modern amenities for lawyers, women, and witnesses, ensuring comfort and safety during proceedings.

Sanghavi emphasised that the government and judiciary are jointly committed to enhancing transparency and efficiency through digital infrastructure under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gujarat has pioneered several initiatives in this direction, becoming the first state in India to livestream High Court proceedings on YouTube, setting new benchmarks in judicial transparency.

He further mentioned that initiatives such as virtual courts, e-filing, and paperless systems are now integral to India’s judicial reform. Quoting Prime Minister Modi, he said, “Justice is always simple and clear, but complex processes make it difficult. It is our shared responsibility to simplify those processes.”

Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court, Justice D.M. Vyas, praised the state government’s cooperation and said the new court building symbolises hope for fair, speedy, and transparent justice for citizens in remote regions. Principal District Judge Tejas Desai added that the new facility will significantly strengthen the delivery of impartial justice in Uchhal.

On the occasion, the Deputy CM also honoured the Vyara police team for solving a jewellery theft case within 48 hours and returning the recovered ornaments to the affected family.

The event was attended by Tapi District Panchayat President Jalim Singh Vasava, former President Surajbhai Vasava, District Police Chief Jashu Desai, senior judges, bar association members, administrative officials, and local citizens.

