Gujarat Deputy CM leads celebration marking 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda

Tapi (Gujarat), Nov 9 As part of the nationwide celebration marking the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, Gujarat witnessed vibrant festivities under the “Tribal Pride Year” initiative. In Tapi district’s Dolvan, the Tribal Pride Yatra received a grand welcome as dignitaries, community members, and cultural groups gathered to honour the legacy of the great tribal leader.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi led the celebrations, accompanied by Tribal Development Minister Naresh Patel and Minister of State for Sports Dr Jayram Gamit. The Yatra, which began from Umargam and will conclude at Ekta Nagar on November 13, aims to showcase the unity, culture, and contributions of India’s tribal communities.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy CM Sanghavi praised the cultural richness of the tribal society, saying, “Despite linguistic and cultural diversity, the heartbeat and emotions of our tribal communities are one. Their simplicity, hard work, and love for the land reflect the true essence of India’s spirit.”

He lauded the people of Tapi for preserving their traditional languages such as Konkani, Gamit, Chaudhary, and Dodhiya, describing the district as a “living museum of India’s indigenous heritage.”

Sanghavi emphasised that the Tribal Pride Yatra is not just an event but a festival of unity and empowerment spreading from south to north Gujarat. “Wherever the Yatra has reached, people have gathered in large numbers to pay homage to Bhagwan Birsa Munda and celebrate tribal pride,” he said.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who initiated the celebration of Janajatiya Gaurav Varsh, the Deputy CM announced that the Prime Minister will visit Devmogra and attend the main Tribal Pride Day celebration at Dediapada in Narmada district on November 15.

He recalled the heroic legacy of Birsa Munda, who fought bravely against British rule to defend the rights and dignity of tribal communities. “Tribal Pride Day is not limited to one community—it symbolises the spirit of unity and patriotism across the nation,” he said.

Minister of State for Sports Dr Jayram Gamit also addressed the gathering, describing the tribal community’s history as one of courage and sacrifice.

“Bhagwan Birsa Munda gave his life for the nation’s freedom. Inspired by his ideals, we must work together to build a prosperous, educated, and empowered society,” he added.

During the event, tribal students from Tapi who participated in the ISRO Exposure Visit and winners of various sports competitions were felicitated with certificates. Beneficiaries of multiple government welfare schemes were also awarded, and vibrant cultural performances showcasing tribal traditions marked the celebration.

Among the dignitaries present were Deputy Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly Vijay Patel, District Panchayat President Jalamsinh Vasava, MLAs Mohan Dodhiya (Mahuva) and Mohan Konkani (Vyara), Padma Shri awardee Ramilaben Gamit, District Collector Dr Vipin Garg, District Development Officer Ramniwas Bugaliya, and other senior officials.

The event drew a large crowd of residents, community leaders, and youth from across the Tapi district, turning the celebration into a true festival of tribal unity and pride.

