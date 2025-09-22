Gujarat DGP reviews security arrangements for Navratri

Gandhinagar, Sep 22 Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Vikas Sahay held a video conference with police commissioners, district police chiefs, and range IGs to review security arrangements across the state in view of Navratri, which started on Monday.

The DGP directed officials to place special emphasis on four key areas—law and order, women’s safety, traffic management, and police response and behaviour.

To strengthen security, 16 additional SRP (State Reserve Police) companies and two State Action Force units have been deployed. Foot and vehicle patrolling will be intensified, especially in sensitive and isolated areas.

For women’s safety, ‘She Teams’ will be stationed at garba venues and crowded spots in traditional dress to maintain discreet surveillance and prevent harassment. Citizens can also seek immediate assistance through the ‘Jan Rakshak 112’ helpline.

Regarding traffic management, police have been instructed to remain on high alert to avoid congestion during the festive rush, with additional personnel assigned for smooth flow. To ensure an effective response, control rooms will be reinforced, senior officers will remain present, and quick-response teams will be on standby for emergencies.

DGP Sahay also underlined that police behaviour must inspire confidence, ensuring that citizens feel safe while participating in late-night festivities.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Vibrant Navratri Mahotsav 2025 at GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad with a grand cultural showcase themed ‘Aahwan Ma Aadyashakti’, featuring performances by over 1,000 artists. The inaugural ceremony was attended by Tourism and Culture Minister Mulubhai Bera, Ministers Jagdish Vishwakarma and Kunwarjibhai Halpati, Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibhaben Jain, and other dignitaries.

Extending Navratri greetings, the Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of next-gen GST reforms on the first day of the festival would turn this year’s Navratri and Diwali into a celebration of both joy and savings. He also urged people to embrace Atmanirbhar Bharat by choosing indigenous products—ranging from attire and jewellery to cosmetics—for festive celebrations.

Ahead of the inauguration, Patel visited thematic exhibitions based on Nav Sankalp, photo zones, a kids’ city, food courts, and handicraft markets, interacting with women from self-help groups. He also opened a multimedia exhibition organised by the Central Bureau of Communication on the theme of ‘11 Years of Good Governance’.

