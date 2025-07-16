Gujarat: DGR to host job fair for ex-servicemen in Ahmedabad on July 25

Ahmedabad, July 16 The Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), operating under the Ministry of Defence’s Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, is set to organise a dedicated job fair for former armed forces personnel in Ahmedabad on July 25.

The event will take place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Auditorium, located at the Ahmedabad Military Station in Shahibaug, beginning at 9:30 AM. Major General Gaurav Bagga, General Officer Commanding 11 RAPID, will grace the event as Chief Guest, alongside Colonel VS Chandrawat (Retd), Group CSO of the Adani Group, among other dignitaries.

The fair aims to connect ex-servicemen with employment opportunities across various sectors, including security, operations, hospitality, healthcare, engineering, and technical services. Participants are required to carry their ESM identity card and five copies of their resume.

Employers can register at no cost and benefit from free stall allotments, job postings, and access to resumes of registered candidates.

This initiative is designed to tap into the vast pool of disciplined, trained, and skilled ex-servicemen for roles such as personal security officers, supervisors, drivers, engineers, technicians, and machine operators.

Interested candidates and companies can find more information or register at www.esmhire.com.

The upcoming DGR job fair in Ahmedabad is expected to benefit approximately 800 to 1,200 ex-servicemen, based on previous participation trends at similar events across India.

This initiative is crucial as it helps retired armed forces personnel transition smoothly into civilian life by connecting them with meaningful employment opportunities that match their discipline, leadership skills, and technical expertise.

Many ex-servicemen retire at a relatively young age and possess valuable experience, yet face challenges in navigating the corporate job market.

Gujarat has previously hosted successful job fairs for ex-servicemen organised by the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), reaffirming the importance of such events in helping veterans transition to civilian life.

One notable fair was held in August 2019 at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium in Ahmedabad, where ex-servicemen from across Gujarat’s “Golden Katar Division” engaged with recruiters from various industries, including banking, logistics, and security.

These events have consistently seen participation from hundreds of ex-servicemen and dozens of reputed companies, reflecting strong interest from both job seekers and employers.

Similar fairs held in other regions, like Pune, Guwahati, and Bhubaneswar, attracted over 1,000 veterans and 40–50 companies, offering around 1,000 to 1,500 vacancies each. These fairs not only provide dignified employment opportunities to trained and disciplined veterans but also help industries tap into a reliable, mission-driven workforce.

--IANS

janvi/dan

