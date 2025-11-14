Gujarat disburses over Rs 1,432 crore to women self-help groups

Gandhinagar, Nov 14 The Gujarat government has disbursed more than Rs 1,432 crore in funds and over Rs 3,652 crore in cash-credit loans to self-help groups (SHGs) under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).

Implemented through the state-run Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company Limited (GLPC), the programme aims to boost income generation, promote local entrepreneurship and expand financial inclusion for rural women.

Since its launch, GLPC has helped form 2.86 lakh SHGs covering 28.69 lakh rural households.

The organisation has provided Rs 257.90 crore as revolving funds and Rs 1,174.63 crore as community investment funds, building the financial base that allows women to run small enterprises, access markets and improve household incomes.

The state's flagship 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative has already enabled 5.96 lakh women to cross the annual income milestone of Rs 1 lakh.

To promote natural farming, 12,000+ Krishi Sakhis have been trained, and 125 bio-input resource centres have been set up with support from the Agriculture Department.

GLPC's livelihood programmes now touch multiple sectors - farming, livestock, forest produce, natural farming, fisheries and dairy.

Nearly 2.77 lakh women are engaged in crop-based activities, 6.11 lakh in animal husbandry, around 10,000 in forest produce, and more than 16,000 in fisheries.

Beyond agriculture, non-farm livelihoods have expanded significantly. SHGs today run food-processing units, handloom and handicraft ventures, pottery centres, textile units, canteens, catering services, and produce hygiene products.

With 50 new canteens added this year, a total of 200 Mangalam Canteens are now providing steady livelihoods to women across the state.

Market access has also been a key focus. In the past five years, the state has organised 200+ Saras fairs, regional fairs, Rakhi melas and Navratri exhibitions, enabling 5,950 SHGs to showcase their products and collectively achieve Rs 48 crore in sales.

Direct linkages through railway station retail stores, e-commerce platforms, digital catalogues and social media have further boosted outreach.

GLPC has also partnered with several CSR organisations - Reliance Foundation, Pidilite Industries, BAIF, CSR Box and Supath Foundation - to strengthen enterprises such as cattle-feed units, micro-businesses, canteens and custom hiring centres.

Looking ahead, the government has launched two new schemes: the G-Safal Yojana, which will invest Rs 500 crore over five years to support 50,000 Antyodaya families, and the G-Maitri Yojana, with a Rs 50-crore startup fund aimed at empowering 10 lakh rural women through new livelihood opportunities.

Launched in 2011 by the Centre, DAY-NRLM now covers 745 districts across 28 states and six Union Territories (excluding Delhi and Chandigarh), connecting 10.05 crore rural women through over 90.90 lakh SHGs.

