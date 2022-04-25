Gujarat: DRI seizes 206 kg heroin from Kandla Port, importer arrested

Under a joint operation conducted by Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), one importer was arrested and 205.6 kg of heroin worth Rs 1439 crores was seized from Kandla Port in Gujarat.

The consignment which was imported by a Uttarakhand based firm is being currently examined by DRI. It arrived at Kandla Port from Bander Abbas port in Iran. It contains 17 containers (10,318 bags) of "gypsum powder", with a gross weight of 394 MT.

"During the investigation, the importer was not found at the registered address in Uttarakhand. Accordingly, a manhunt was launched across the country to nab the importer. DRI conducted searches at various locations across India to locate the importer. The importer was changing locations and hiding to evade identification. However, persistent and vigorous efforts yielded results and the importer was located in a small village in Punjab. The importer tried to resist and flee, but he was nabbed by the DRI officers," said DRI officers.

On the basis of enquiry done so far, DRI has arrested the said importer under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985 and he has been produced before an Amritsar Court of Special Duty Magistrate on Sunday. The Court has granted transit remand to enable the DRI officers to produce the importer before the jurisdictional Court at Bhuj.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor