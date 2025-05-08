Gujarat: Drone Blasts Near India-Pakistan Border in Kutch; Probe Underway

A suspicious explosion took place near the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Kutch district on Thursday morning, May 8. According to the information, a suspicious drone collided with a high-tension power line, resulting in a blast. The explosion occurred near the Khavda India Bridge border area at around 6 am today. The local police and the Indian Army are at the spot and investigating the incident. Security agencies remain on high alert. However, it is not yet confirmed whether the drone came from across the border or not.

Meanwhile, the tensions between India and Pakistan hit a high following 'Operation Sindoor' following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including a Nepalese tourist. After this, India, in retaliation, launches missile attacks on nine designated spots in Pakistan and Pok to demolish terror hubs, resulting in deaths, including civilians, according to Pakistan media.

Due to this, authorities are on high alert on the border districts in India, suspicion objects will be investigated whether the found drone near the India-Pakistan border could be linked to Pakistan. Pakistan has been actively shelling the Line of Control (LoC), continuing its aggression on Thursday with mortar and artillery fire.