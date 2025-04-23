Gujarat Earthquake: 4.3 Magnitude Tremor Hits Kachchh, No Damage Reported

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Gujarat's Kachchh district on Tuesday night, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The tremors were felt at around 11.26 pm at a depth of 20 kilometres in Kachchh.

In a social media post on X, NCS wrote, "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 22/04/2025 23:26:11 IST, Lat: 23.52 N, Long: 69.95 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Kachchh, Gujarat."





The tremors were felt in parts of the region, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property.

Further details awaited.