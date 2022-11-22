Gujarat Election 2022: Full list of AAP candidates candidates for Anand District

Gujarat is all set for the assembly elections 2022 that will take place in the month of December. As per the schedule released by the Election Commission of India, the polling in Gujarat will take place in two phases, on December 1 and 5.In total, the Gujarat Legislative Assembly has 182 seats.

While 89 constituencies will vote in the first phase, the remaining 93 will vote in the second phase. The Aam Aadmi Party has so far declared the names of 176 candidates for the Gujarat elections, and to the 182-member Assembly. The AAP party has revised several names over the last four months. Koli community leader from Bhavnagar, Raju Solanki has been appointed as the national joint secretary.Chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi has been given Devbhoomi Dwarka District, Khambhaliya.

Anand District

Khambhat: Arun Gohil

Borsad: Manish Patel

Anklav: Gajendra Singh

Umreth: Amrishbhai Patel

Anand: Girish Shandilya

Petlad: Arjun Bharwad

Sojitra: Manubhai Thakur