Gujarat Election 2022 Phase 1: BJP's Rivaba Jadeja casts vote from Jamnagar constituency

Voting for Gujarat first phase elections begins across 89 seats spread across 19 districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of the state. Before polling began, mock polling was conducted in the polling booths by election officials. One of the star candidates of BJP Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja casted her vote early morning at the polling booth.

There's no difficulty. There can be people of different ideologies in same family. I have trust in people of Jamnagar, we will focus on overall development, and this time as well BJP will win with a good margin, says Rivaba Jadeja after casting her vote.She is contesting from Jamnagar North as a BJP candidate. Jamnagar North assembly seat falls under the Jamnagar Lok Sabha constituency, which has been with the BJP since 2014. Part of the Jamnagar district, this seat came into existence in 2008. In the first election held in 2012, the Congress' Dharmendrasinh Jadeja bagged the constituency with 50.53 per cent votes. BJP's Mulubhai Ayar Bela came second with 42.78 per cent votes. For this election, the BJP removed its sitting MLA to field Rivaba Jadeja, the wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja.