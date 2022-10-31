Gujarat elections 2022: EC likely to announce poll schedule this week

The Election Commission is likely to announce schedule for the Gujarat Assembly polls this week.Citing convention followed in 2017, the poll panel had not announced the Gujarat poll schedule when it came out with Himachal Pradesh election dates earlier this month.

While election in HP will be held in a single phase on November 12, the counting will take place on December 8. In 2017, the polls in the two state were announced on different dates but the counting took place together on December 18. Floods in Gujarat had led the EC to hold polls in the state after Himachal poll schedule was announced.